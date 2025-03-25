WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resources in Pakistan India

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 07:25 PM

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and global biopharma giant GSK have launched a five-year initiative to conserve and restore freshwater resources in water-stressed regions of Pakistan and India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and global biopharma giant GSK have launched a five-year initiative to conserve and restore freshwater resources in water-stressed regions of Pakistan and India.

The collaboration, running until 2030, will focus on the Indus River Basin in Pakistan and the Sutlej River Basin in India, key areas for medicine production.

The initiative aims to replenish over 300,000 cubic meters of water and benefit more than 100,000 people by implementing nature-based solutions.

Key efforts include restoring freshwater habitats, protecting endangered species like river dolphins and otters, and promoting sustainable water management in local communities and farms.

GSK, which operates three manufacturing sites in these regions, emphasized the importance of securing water resources for medicine production.

Regis Simard, GSK’s President of Global Supply Chain, stated, Ensuring sustainable water supply is critical to delivering life-saving medicines.

Partnering with WWF allows us to drive meaningful change in these vulnerable ecosystems.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, highlighted the urgency of water conservation, noting that Pakistan faces severe water scarcity and pollution.

“Companies like GSK are leading by example not just reducing water use but actively replenishing resources,” he said.

Freshwater ecosystems have seen an alarming 85% decline in wildlife populations since 1970, according to WWF’s Living Planet Report.

The Indus Basin, in particular, faces threats from pollution, dams, and climate change.

The partnership aligns with global biodiversity goals, including the Freshwater Challenge, which seeks to restore 300,000 km of rivers and 350 million hectares of wetlands by 2030.

