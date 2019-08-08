WWF, ILO introduce research based FTW system

WWF-Pakistan and International Labour Organization (ILO) have jointly introduced a research based reed-bed Floating Treatment Wetland (FTW) system to adsorb toxic effects of industrial and sewage waste water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):WWF-Pakistan and International Labour Organization (ILO) have jointly introduced a research based reed-bed Floating Treatment Wetland (FTW) system to adsorb toxic effects of industrial and sewage waste water.

The project titled "International Labour and Environmental Standards Application in Pakistan's SMEs (ILES)" was implemented by WWF-Pakistan and International Labour Organization (ILO), at Chokera village near Faisalabad.

The initiative was funded by European Union spanning over a period of six years (2017-2022), said a senior official Sohail Ali Naqvi.

Through the retreat method of waste water, the treated water could be reused for irrigation purpose, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that a reed-bed system through media modules provide a base for plants to grow. The media was open and porous in structure, which enables the plants' roots to spread and create a vast activated surface area, he added.

Introducing the new method of absorbing and adsorbing of poisonous affluents like chromium and other metals, the method would also treat with a level, where microbes and bacteria live, he said.

He further said, they adhere to the roots and the microscopic root hairs of plants and within the fibrous media, adding that microbes and bacteria secrete sticky extra-cellular proteins forming biofilms.

Sohail Ali said that at this stage the common reed plants trap and settle total suspended solids (TSS) as well as digest the organic matter/nutrients, including biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), nitrogen and phosphorous.

He said that plant growth above the surface was purely aesthetic, its the surface area of the roots beneath that provides the treatment. The larger the underwater surface area, the cleaner the effluent, he added.

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) deputy director Adnan Gill said the use of floating treatment wetland (FTW) was an efficient, economical and eco-friendly approach for the clean-up of water contaminated with organic and inorganic pollutants.

He said the discharge of untreated industrial effluent in environment pollutes the soil and water and it was one of the major threats to public health in Pakistan.

The traditional methods for waste water treatment were not only inadequate, but also SMEs and larger organizations in Pakistan were incapable to implement those for waste water treatment, due to high capital, operational and maintenance costs, and also lack of trained manpower, he added.

It may be mentioned here that funded by the European Union (EU), the International Labour and Environmental Standards application in Pakistan's Textile and Leather SMEs (ILES) was a 6 years project being implemented in Pakistan jointly by WWF and ILO.

Apart from Faisalabad, the project would be extended to four major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi.