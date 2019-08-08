UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WWF, ILO Introduce Research Based FTW System

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:37 AM

WWF, ILO introduce research based FTW system

WWF-Pakistan and International Labour Organization (ILO) have jointly introduced a research based reed-bed Floating Treatment Wetland (FTW) system to adsorb toxic effects of industrial and sewage waste water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):WWF-Pakistan and International Labour Organization (ILO) have jointly introduced a research based reed-bed Floating Treatment Wetland (FTW) system to adsorb toxic effects of industrial and sewage waste water.

The project titled "International Labour and Environmental Standards Application in Pakistan's SMEs (ILES)" was implemented by WWF-Pakistan and International Labour Organization (ILO), at Chokera village near Faisalabad.

The initiative was funded by European Union spanning over a period of six years (2017-2022), said a senior official Sohail Ali Naqvi.

Through the retreat method of waste water, the treated water could be reused for irrigation purpose, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that a reed-bed system through media modules provide a base for plants to grow. The media was open and porous in structure, which enables the plants' roots to spread and create a vast activated surface area, he added.

Introducing the new method of absorbing and adsorbing of poisonous affluents like chromium and other metals, the method would also treat with a level, where microbes and bacteria live, he said.

He further said, they adhere to the roots and the microscopic root hairs of plants and within the fibrous media, adding that microbes and bacteria secrete sticky extra-cellular proteins forming biofilms.

Sohail Ali said that at this stage the common reed plants trap and settle total suspended solids (TSS) as well as digest the organic matter/nutrients, including biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), nitrogen and phosphorous.

He said that plant growth above the surface was purely aesthetic, its the surface area of the roots beneath that provides the treatment. The larger the underwater surface area, the cleaner the effluent, he added.

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) deputy director Adnan Gill said the use of floating treatment wetland (FTW) was an efficient, economical and eco-friendly approach for the clean-up of water contaminated with organic and inorganic pollutants.

He said the discharge of untreated industrial effluent in environment pollutes the soil and water and it was one of the major threats to public health in Pakistan.

The traditional methods for waste water treatment were not only inadequate, but also SMEs and larger organizations in Pakistan were incapable to implement those for waste water treatment, due to high capital, operational and maintenance costs, and also lack of trained manpower, he added.

It may be mentioned here that funded by the European Union (EU), the International Labour and Environmental Standards application in Pakistan's Textile and Leather SMEs (ILES) was a 6 years project being implemented in Pakistan jointly by WWF and ILO.

Apart from Faisalabad, the project would be extended to four major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Water European Union Ilo Sialkot May WWF-Pakistan Textile Media From Labour

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Afghan War Forces Fatherless Children to Become Br ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistani Government Announces Response to India's ..

35 minutes ago

Turkey's New Operation May Hamper Syrian Settlemen ..

35 minutes ago

Turkey's Fight Against Drugs Results in Over 200,0 ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.