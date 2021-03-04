UrduPoint.com
WWF Offers Assistance To KMC In Plantation, Care Of Animals At Zoos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:28 PM

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), an international non-governmental organization has offered to extend assistance to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), in plantation and looking after of animals at zoos

This was stated by WWF Director Wildlife and Regional Head of Sindh and Balochistan Tahir Rasheed while talking to Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed here on Thursday, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

He said that KMC and WWF could work together to cope with environmental pollution. Memorandum of understanding would be signed soon between KMC and WWF, he added.

Ahmed said that fruits, vegetable and flower show is going to be held at Baghe Ibne Qasim from March 19. It will be free entry for public in the show.

The Administrator said that fruits, vegetable and flower show used to be organized every year in the past and now it is being restored.

He said that KMC wants to uplift parks and establishing a library at each park, adding that initial works have been completed in this regard. A library would be opened at Safari Park next week.

WWF Director Tahir Rasheed expressed satisfaction over care of animals being provided by KMC at zoos.

He assured that WWF would fully support Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in plantation and care of animals.

