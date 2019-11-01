WWF-Pakistan and Indus Motor Companypartner for clean and green Karachi

To reduce plastic waste and increase green spaces in the city, WWF-Pakistan in collaboration withIndus Motor Company initiated a large scale campaign under which 100,000 tree saplingswill be plantedand cleaning activities will be conducted

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) To reduce plastic waste and increase green spaces in the city, WWF-Pakistan in collaboration withIndus Motor Company initiated a large scale campaign under which 100,000 tree saplingswill be plantedand cleaning activities will be conducted.With participation by a large number of students, the launch of the Clean and Green campaign was organized at Church Model School (CMS), Karachi. According to WWF-Pakistan, this initiative will help mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and contribute towards increasing the tree cover in the city.The campaignwill play an important role in afforestation and reduction of plastic waste.The aim of the campaign is also to create awareness and encourage students andthe general publicto contribute towards a better future and green environment in the city.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the campaign, Hamera Aisha,ConservationManager, WWF-Pakistan, said thatplastic pollution and deforestation have become a serious global concern and Pakistan is no exception. Plastics are degrading air, land and water quality and posing a serious threat to human health and even marine life. She welcomed the recent ban on plastic bags by the government but appealed to people to use plastic alternates and encourage usage of paper, jute and cloth bags for shopping and other purposes.

She also said that with only two per cent forest cover left in the country,it is necessary to start large-scale plantations that help increase tree cover and reduce air and land pollution. She hoped that this campaign will bring forth a change in attitude of the general public and mainly students.

Faizan Mustafa, General Manager, Toyota Indus Motor Company said, "Being a good corporate citizen, our company is actively engaged in various CSR projects while sharing the 5S methodology that helps cleanliness in all spheres of life. Our Million Tree Plantation drive is progressing at a rapid pace and will bring about a good impact on climate change.”

Under this campaign, WWF-Pakistan is implementing the 5S methodology in schools that will help promote efficiency and productivity of the workspace. This methodology includes sorting, setting in order, shinning, standardizing and sustainability concepts that aim to change the mindset of students.

During the event, students of CMS School and other participants planted more than 200 tree saplings on the school premises and pledged to support the campaign in city.