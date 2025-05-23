Open Menu

WWF Pakistan Engages Transgender Community In Haripur For Water Conservation Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:11 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Aimed at fostering inclusivity and environmental awareness, WWF Pakistan, under its Water Resource Accountability and Protection (WRAP) project, here on Friday held an enlightening and interactive awareness session with the transgender community in Haripur.

The session, titled “The Human Role in Water Conservation,” was designed to highlight the critical role that every segment of society, including marginalized groups, can play in protecting natural resources and combating climate change.

The session opened with an introduction to the pressing challenges surrounding water scarcity and the degradation of natural ecosystems. WWF Pakistan’s team presented insightful information on the growing need for sustainable water management practices in the face of increasing environmental pressures. The conversation emphasized how every individual, regardless of gender identity, can contribute meaningfully to conservation efforts.

A central theme of the session was the inclusion of the transgender community as active stakeholders in environmental protection. The speakers stressed that environmental sustainability requires participation from all walks of life, and that marginalized communities often bear the brunt of climate-related challenges. By empowering the transgender community with knowledge and a platform for dialogue, the event aimed to promote shared responsibility and inclusive action.

Following the presentations, the event transitioned into a lively and constructive discussion. Participants shared their perspectives and concerns regarding environmental issues, particularly water conservation. They also explored ways in which their community could engage in practical solutions and advocacy for environmental causes. Topics such as the impact of climate change, the significance of collective responsibility, and strategies for promoting sustainable practices within their own communities were actively debated.

The event concluded on a hopeful note, with both organizers and participants expressing a strong desire to continue such collaborations in the future. WWF Pakistan reiterated its commitment to working with all communities, especially those traditionally left out of environmental conversations, to build a more sustainable and equitable future.

By involving the transgender community in this critical dialogue, WWF Pakistan not only raised awareness about water conservation but also took a significant step toward social inclusion in environmental advocacy, a move that was warmly welcomed by participants and observers alike.

