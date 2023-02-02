WWF Pakistan holds workshop on Climate Change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change organized a workshop on climate change education, training, and public awareness at the local hotel on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change organized a workshop on climate change education, training, and public awareness at the local hotel on Thursday.

The aim of the workshop was to highlight the implementation status of the province's climate-related education, training, and public awareness. Particularly focusing on identifying the extent of alignment of said activities with the policy measures denoted in the 2021 National Climate Change Policy of Pakistan.

The scheduled interactive working group session with experts and participants culminated in the formulation of Balochistan-specific critical pathways for the enhancement of education, training, and public awareness.

Senior Director Footprint, WWF-Pakistan Dr. Masood Arshad began the workshop by sharing his views. Vice Chancellor of the University of Balochistan Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman briefed the workshop participants regarding the current status of implementation of education, training, and public awareness on Climate Change in Balochistan.

As a case study, Fatima Khan from WWF-Pakistan shared the organization's vast experience in climate education, training, and awareness program development and dissemination.

The one-day event was attended by members from relevant government bodies including but not limited to EPA-Balochistan, the department of Planning, and Development, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Public Health, NGOs/CBOs, think tanks, academia, the corporate sector, and media personnel.

In his closing remarks the Secretary of Information, Balochistan Hamza Shafqaat said that in the past few years, climate change had become a reality. In order to fight it, federal and provincial governments needed to play a major role. He said: "If we look at the positive side, in PSDP schemes of Balochistan, projects on water treatment and sewage plants are good initiatives. Similarly, the alignment of Sabzal road was changed due in order to protect trees. So, I am very hopeful that we can fight climate change together." WWF-Pakistan was formed in 1970 to address the growing environmental and conservation issues in Pakistan that not only affected the biodiversity but also affected the human population. WWF-Pakistan is a non-profit organisation, working to preserve, conserve and save our environment and natural resources.

Today, WWF-Pakistan works through 32 offices with a team of almost 300 dedicated staff members. With its head office in Lahore, and five regional offices in major cities of Pakistan, it has project offices wherever there is a need and the potential to make a difference.