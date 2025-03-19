WWF-Pakistan Launches Major Environmental Conservation Projects In KPK & Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:22 PM
World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-Pakistan chapter has launched an extensive environmental conservation initiative aimed at protecting water resources, promoting sustainable agriculture, and tackling climate change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-Pakistan chapter has launched an extensive environmental conservation initiative aimed at protecting water resources, promoting sustainable agriculture, and tackling climate change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.
The Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) project, spanning 17 districts and 143 villages, is set to run until June 2028 with a focus on Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) for sustainable development.
This was disclosed by the Saeed-ul-Islam, Provincial Project Lead of WRAP while giving a multimedia presentation to the journalists of Abbottabad, highlighted WWF-Pakistan’s key interventions, including the construction of check dams, irrigation channels, protective walls, and community-based fish farms. Additionally, the project features large-scale tree plantation drives, olive grafting programs, and the installation of water filtration units and solar geysers to provide clean drinking water.
The initiative also seeks to combat water scarcity through rainwater harvesting and the promotion of low-water crops in drought-prone areas. According to Saeed-ul-Islam, over 300,000 children have fallen ill due to contaminated water, prompting WWF-Pakistan to establish 50 water filtration plants in schools and set up 16 solar geysers. A water recycling unit has also been installed at a university in Haripur to support student research.
The conservation drive extends to horticulture development, with 24,000 saplings distributed to local communities. A village in Haripur has been developed as a model for sustainability, while olive grafting has been introduced in Abbottabad, Kohistan, and Bakot. Two nature clubs have also been established in each district to engage communities in environmental protection efforts.
Sardar Naveed Alam, President of the Abbottabad Press Club, and Atif Qayyum, President of the Abbottabad Union of Journalists, commended WWF-Pakistan’s efforts and stressed the urgent need for climate action in Pakistan. They raised concerns over the rising frequency of forest fires at 242 tourist sites, calling it a major environmental crisis.
Nisar Ahmed, Media and Communications Manager at WWF-Pakistan, reiterated the organization’s commitment to collaborating with journalists and local communities to promote environmental conservation. He emphasized the importance of collective action to address the growing challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.
WWF-Pakistan’s initiatives continue to play a pivotal role in safeguarding Pakistan’s natural resources, fostering sustainable development, and empowering communities to build a greener, more resilient future.
Recent Stories
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi language’s represent ..1 minute ago
-
Two shops burgled in a single night1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city1 minute ago
-
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif1 minute ago
-
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon1 hour ago
-
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University1 hour ago
-
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment1 hour ago
-
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval1 hour ago
-
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani1 hour ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..2 hours ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters2 hours ago