WWF-Pakistan launches major environmental conservation projects in KPK & Punjab

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-Pakistan chapter has launched an extensive environmental conservation initiative aimed at protecting water resources, promoting sustainable agriculture, and tackling climate change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

The Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) project, spanning 17 districts and 143 villages, is set to run until June 2028 with a focus on Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) for sustainable development.

This was disclosed by the Saeed-ul-Islam, Provincial Project Lead of WRAP while giving a multimedia presentation to the journalists of Abbottabad, highlighted WWF-Pakistan’s key interventions, including the construction of check dams, irrigation channels, protective walls, and community-based fish farms. Additionally, the project features large-scale tree plantation drives, olive grafting programs, and the installation of water filtration units and solar geysers to provide clean drinking water.

The initiative also seeks to combat water scarcity through rainwater harvesting and the promotion of low-water crops in drought-prone areas. According to Saeed-ul-Islam, over 300,000 children have fallen ill due to contaminated water, prompting WWF-Pakistan to establish 50 water filtration plants in schools and set up 16 solar geysers. A water recycling unit has also been installed at a university in Haripur to support student research.

The conservation drive extends to horticulture development, with 24,000 saplings distributed to local communities. A village in Haripur has been developed as a model for sustainability, while olive grafting has been introduced in Abbottabad, Kohistan, and Bakot. Two nature clubs have also been established in each district to engage communities in environmental protection efforts.

Sardar Naveed Alam, President of the Abbottabad Press Club, and Atif Qayyum, President of the Abbottabad Union of Journalists, commended WWF-Pakistan’s efforts and stressed the urgent need for climate action in Pakistan. They raised concerns over the rising frequency of forest fires at 242 tourist sites, calling it a major environmental crisis.

Nisar Ahmed, Media and Communications Manager at WWF-Pakistan, reiterated the organization’s commitment to collaborating with journalists and local communities to promote environmental conservation. He emphasized the importance of collective action to address the growing challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.

WWF-Pakistan’s initiatives continue to play a pivotal role in safeguarding Pakistan’s natural resources, fostering sustainable development, and empowering communities to build a greener, more resilient future.