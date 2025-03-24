Open Menu

WWF Pakistan Nears Completion Of Climate Resilience Projects In Siran Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Several climate resilience projects worth over Rs 20 million rupees are in the final stages of completion in three union councils of Galyat under the supervision of WWF Pakistan

The initiatives, launched under the Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) project, include clean drinking water schemes, rainwater harvesting, afforestation, and the establishment of over 50 fruit orchards in Nathia Gali, Namli Mira, and Bakot. These efforts aim to improve environmental sustainability and enhance local livelihoods.

During a media briefing in Nathia Gali, WWF Pakistan officials, including Site Incharge Hamza Naseer, Civil Site Engineer Fawaduddin, Social Officer Mohsin Iqbal, and Communications Manager Nisar Ahmed, highlighted the project’s impact.

As part of the initiative, cedar, pine, and oak trees have been planted across 10 acres in the Galliyat region.

In Malach, Nathia Gali, a 12,000-foot water supply scheme now delivers clean spring water to over 150 households, benefiting women who previously had to travel long distances for water.

Furthermore, fruit orchards featuring apricot, apple, peach, pear, and plum trees have been established in Nakka Bariya, Chora Nakka, Khori Wala, Kala Ban, Sarbatta, and other villages. To combat water shortages, rainwater storage tanks have been installed in mosques and schools, making rainwater available for domestic and agricultural use.

Local residents expressed their gratitude to WWF Pakistan, emphasizing that these eco-friendly initiatives have improved their living standards and will have long-term environmental benefits for the region.

