WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integrated Landscape Management along the Silk Road

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th July, 2019) WWF-Pakistan, in collaboration with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and Ministry of National Food Security and Research, organized a two-day regional workshop from July 20 to 21 on Integrated Landscape Management along the Silk Road: Managing the Health of Mountain Ecosystems at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The Forest, Agriculture and Tourism Departments ofthe governments of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also organizers. The regional workshop aimed to strengthen Bam-e-Dunya’s structure, governance, and operational processes for its long-term functioning, harmonizing frameworks and tools.

It also aimedto provide a common forum at the landscape level to discuss science and practices and share potential use of common tools for ecosystem assessment, valuation and planning and monitoring of Protected Areas.

Additionally the workshop also promoted ecotourism and discussed potential of organic farming and trade. Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programmes, WWF-Pakistan briefed participants on ecosystem services and emphasized theirimportance.

He said,“It is extremely important to manage water resources upstream in order to ensure the availability of water downstream.

” MehmoodGaznabiConservator Parks and Wildlife, Gilgit-Baltistan said, “The government of GilgitBaltistan is determined to conserve ecosystem in the region and has set a goal to increase the area under protected areas from 48 per cent to 60 per cent by 2030.” He further added, “Forests should not only be considered for timber but all the regulatory services that it provides to the environment.” ShehezadShigri, Director, Gilgit-Baltistan Environment Protection Agency, in the closing remarks of the first session said, “Impacts of climate change are more visible compared to previous years.

Mountain ecosystems are fragile as well as precious and climate change is affecting it. Therefore, it is imperative to manage mountains in a sustainable manner.” Several presentations were made on transboundary landscapes and the challenges and opportunities that exist.

The presenters and the participants also discussed the potential of the Silk Road as transnational economic and cultural corridor.