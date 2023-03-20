WWF-Pakistan, SCCI organise session on World Water Day 2023

The WWF-Pakistan (World-wide Fund for Nature) and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised an awareness session on the 'World Water Day 2023' to promote responsible water usage and advocate sustainable management of freshwater resources

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The WWF-Pakistan (World-wide Fund for Nature) and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised an awareness session on the 'World Water Day 2023' to promote responsible water usage and advocate sustainable management of freshwater resources.

The seminar was attended by SCCI Vice President (VP) Amer Majeed Sheikh, Director Freshwater Programme WWF-Pakistan Sohail Ali Naqvi, Project Director Sialkot Tannery Zone Muhammad Atif, Manager Freshwater Programme WWF-Pakistan Adeel Younis, Chairman Environmental Committee SCCI Jahangir Rashid Chaudhry and representative of different organisations.

The session focused on SDG 6, accelerating change to address the water and sanitation challenges, situational analysis of water resources of Sialkot and potential of nature based solutions in Sialkot city. Highlighting the importance of the day, the speakers stressed the need for ensuring access of common man to healthy environment and clean drinking water.

The participants in the seminar highlighted on how to secure clean water and it was emphasised that more awareness should be provided about it.

Moreover, discussions were held among the participants to have a positive outcome and impact creation.

Addressing to the participants, Sohail Ali Naqvi said that the WWF-Pakistan was working with the Pakistani government and various organisations.

The director Freshwarer Programme WWF-Pakistan said that the SCCI and its members had always supported the organisation in every work which was environment friendly and was being done for betterment of the environment.

The project director Sialkot Tannery Zone said that various seminars were also being conducted to prevent unnecessary use of water and awareness campaigns were also being conducted among the public. He said shifting of Tannery Zone outside the city in association with the SCCI was also part of the same drive.

He said that more than 300 tanneries would be shifted to Tannery Zone, the construction work of around 15 tanneries had also started.

SCCI Vice President Amir Majeed Sheikh said everyone should play his/her role to reduce environmental pollution. VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh hoped that the WWF-Pakistan would continue to benefit the public through various projects to provide clean water and reduce environmental pollution for which SCCI would continue to cooperate fully with all departments and institutions.

Jahangir Rashid Chaudhry welcomed the seminar participants on the World Water Day and inauguration of new Air Quality meter and Environment Friendly Bags.

Chairman Environmental Committee SCCI extended gratitude to the WWF-Pakistan and their officials for collaborating with the Chamber on the projects.

Later, eco-friendly bags were also launched in the seminar in collaboration with WWF Pakistan and Departmental Committee for Environment Protection to stop the use of plastic bags and prevent environmental pollution.