ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ):World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan will hold the Policy Conference here on Regional Cooperation, "Managing the Health of Mountain Ecosystems along the Silk Road" on Monday (July 22).

According to the official of WWF-Pakistan Maryum Inam, "The regional policy conference aims to strengthen science and policy discourse on biodiversity conservation and development at the landscape level along with promoting eco-tourism and research on ecosystem services and Protected Areas.

Adding that, she said, event would be attended by Ambassadors from China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan and Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

She said Hindu Kush Himalayan region, home to rich biodiversity of global importance, was experiencing alterations in the structure and population of certain ecosystems and species due to climate change and other drivers.