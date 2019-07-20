UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WWF-Pakistan's Policy Conference On Regional Cooperation On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:22 PM

WWF-Pakistan's Policy Conference on Regional Cooperation on Monday

World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan will hold the Policy Conference here on Regional Cooperation, "Managing the Health of Mountain Ecosystems along the Silk Road" on Monday (July 22)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ):World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan will hold the Policy Conference here on Regional Cooperation, "Managing the Health of Mountain Ecosystems along the Silk Road" on Monday (July 22).

According to the official of WWF-Pakistan Maryum Inam, "The regional policy conference aims to strengthen science and policy discourse on biodiversity conservation and development at the landscape level along with promoting eco-tourism and research on ecosystem services and Protected Areas.

Adding that, she said, event would be attended by Ambassadors from China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan and Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

She said Hindu Kush Himalayan region, home to rich biodiversity of global importance, was experiencing alterations in the structure and population of certain ecosystems and species due to climate change and other drivers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World China Tajikistan July WWF-Pakistan Event From Silk Road

Recent Stories

Iran opens probe into seized British-flagged tanke ..

59 seconds ago

Turkish banker released from US prison

3 minutes ago

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division to ..

1 minute ago

Donetsk People's Republic Head Says Direct Passeng ..

1 minute ago

Public reaction worked! Tax not being imposed on b ..

9 minutes ago

TRA holds &#039;Government Leaders Programme&#039; ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.