WWF to help promoting environment friendly measures in tanneries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Director General WWF Pakistan Hammad Naqi on Tuesday assured full support to Sialkot based leather industry for promoting environment friendly measures in tanneries under the supervision of WWF.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of Sialkot tanners at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). SVP SCCI Khurram Azeem Khan presided over the meeting.

WWF Pakistan's Director General said the WWF would impart necessary training to Sialkot based tanners to adopt environment friendly measures at their tanneries.

He said that tanners should also adopt the cleaner production and leather working group (LWG) techniques in their tanneries for continuing their businesses to European countries, which would be demanding environmental safety standards at their tanneries as well.

DG Hammaf Naqi revealed that the WWP would also establish and promote the Wet Land Concept in Sialkot Tannery Zone.

Sialkot Tannery Zone Project Director Muhammad Atif told the participants that all 264 small, medium and big sized tanneries, scattered in and around city, would soon be shifted to Sialkot Tannery Zone. He said all tanneries would have the same designing.

He said that tanners should qualify for the Leather Working Group (LPG) standards for ensuring the continuity of their leather products exports to Europe.

Project Director Muhammad Atif added that environment friendly measures would be helpful for Sialkot tanners and exporters to enhance leather exports from Sialkot besides creating maximum job opportunities.

SCCI SVP Khurram Azeem Khan said "We have to change the behavior of people to convince and motivate them to ensure less usage of water in tanneries.

Senior WWF officials Suhail Naqvi, Dr Masud Arshad and other also attended the meeting.