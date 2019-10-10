WWF to launch 'plastic pollution awareness' campaign Saturday

(@imziishan)

World Wide Fund for Nature(WWF) Pakistan chapter would launch a month long campaign for awareness of plastic pollution by establishing a plastic recovery facility in three major commercial areas of provincial metropolis from October 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):World Wide Fund for Nature(WWF) Pakistan chapter would launch a month long campaign for awareness of plastic pollution by establishing a plastic recovery facility in three major commercial areas of provincial metropolis from October 12.

Senior official sources of WWF told APP on Thursday that the campaign titled 'Tackling Plastic Pollution Campaign in Pakistan', would be held from October 12 to November 12.

The sources said that WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the Coca-Cola Foundation was going to initiate this campaign to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

The campaign would engage citizens to create awareness on the importance of source segregation and improve the recovery of plastic bottles for the sake of recycling.