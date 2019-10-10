UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WWF To Launch 'plastic Pollution Awareness' Campaign Saturday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:47 PM

WWF to launch 'plastic pollution awareness' campaign Saturday

World Wide Fund for Nature(WWF) Pakistan chapter would launch a month long campaign for awareness of plastic pollution by establishing a plastic recovery facility in three major commercial areas of provincial metropolis from October 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):World Wide Fund for Nature(WWF) Pakistan chapter would launch a month long campaign for awareness of plastic pollution by establishing a plastic recovery facility in three major commercial areas of provincial metropolis from October 12.

Senior official sources of WWF told APP on Thursday that the campaign titled 'Tackling Plastic Pollution Campaign in Pakistan', would be held from October 12 to November 12.

The sources said that WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the Coca-Cola Foundation was going to initiate this campaign to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

The campaign would engage citizens to create awareness on the importance of source segregation and improve the recovery of plastic bottles for the sake of recycling.

Related Topics

Pakistan World October November WWF-Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Recent winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

11 minutes ago

Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif takes charge as VC Women ..

11 minutes ago

DC stresses vocational training in Khanewal

11 minutes ago

OPEC Overcomplies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 174% ..

11 minutes ago

Minsk Voices Concern Over Turkish Offensive in Syr ..

11 minutes ago

EAEU to Sign Free Trade Agreement With Serbia on O ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.