WWF to virtually observe Earth Hour tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) will virtually observe annual Earth Hour on Saturday (Tomorrow).

The Earth Hour would be observed from 8:30p.m. to 9:30p.m., according to a press release on Friday.

The Earth Hour, earlier, was scheduled to be observed on March 28 which was postponed in the wake of spread of the Coronavirus.