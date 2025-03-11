WWF, WCLA Collaborate To Strengthen Water Resilience And Protect Lahore Heritage
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 08:58 PM
WWF-Pakistan and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement storm water management interventions in the Walled City of Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) WWF-Pakistan and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement storm water management interventions in the Walled City of Lahore.
This initiative aims to protect historical landmarks and urban communities from the risks posed by uncontrolled water flow while enhancing climate resilience.
Under this collaboration, both organizations will introduce sustainable drainage systems, groundwater recharge initiatives, and flood prevention strategies to safeguard the city’s cultural heritage. Additionally, the partnership will focus on community awareness programs promoting water conservation, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), and eco-friendly practices, alongside policy advocacy for long-term environmental sustainability.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General of WCLA, Kamran Lashari, stated, “The Walled City of Lahore is not just a collection of historic buildings; it is a living heritage that needs protection from modern environmental challenges. Through this partnership with WWF-Pakistan, we are taking a crucial step towards sustainable water management to ensure that future generations inherit a resilient and thriving cultural legacy.”
Representatives from WWF-Pakistan and WCLA emphasized that integrating nature-based solutions will strengthen urban resilience and climate adaptability in the historic Walled City. By prioritizing sustainable water management, this initiative seeks to preserve Lahore’s heritage, enhance water security, and create a more sustainable future for generations to come.
Recent Stories
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel
Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui
KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan
Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy
Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodities’ prices during Ramazan
Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
SCBAP signs MoU for Healthcare of members
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue112214 minutes ago
-
FPCCI delegation calls on Bilawal41 minutes ago
-
Four students caught cheating in SSC Exams, UMC registered41 minutes ago
-
AJK President highlights Kashmir issue, HR violations in IIOJK41 minutes ago
-
IG hosts iftar dinner in honor of journalists, police personnel41 minutes ago
-
Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodities’ prices during Ramazan13 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police ensuring robust security measures during Ramadan: IG Rizvi41 minutes ago
-
Saifullah Khetran inspects works of various development projects of GDA41 minutes ago
-
Restaurants fascinates masses with their Sehri,Iftaar cum Dinner Buffets in Ramadan41 minutes ago
-
IG Sindh Police acknowledges performance of former SSP Hyderabad42 minutes ago