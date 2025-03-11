Open Menu

WWF, WCLA Collaborate To Strengthen Water Resilience And Protect Lahore Heritage

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 08:58 PM

WWF, WCLA collaborate to strengthen water resilience and protect Lahore heritage

WWF-Pakistan and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement storm water management interventions in the Walled City of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) WWF-Pakistan and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement storm water management interventions in the Walled City of Lahore.

This initiative aims to protect historical landmarks and urban communities from the risks posed by uncontrolled water flow while enhancing climate resilience.

Under this collaboration, both organizations will introduce sustainable drainage systems, groundwater recharge initiatives, and flood prevention strategies to safeguard the city’s cultural heritage. Additionally, the partnership will focus on community awareness programs promoting water conservation, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), and eco-friendly practices, alongside policy advocacy for long-term environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of WCLA, Kamran Lashari, stated, “The Walled City of Lahore is not just a collection of historic buildings; it is a living heritage that needs protection from modern environmental challenges. Through this partnership with WWF-Pakistan, we are taking a crucial step towards sustainable water management to ensure that future generations inherit a resilient and thriving cultural legacy.”

Representatives from WWF-Pakistan and WCLA emphasized that integrating nature-based solutions will strengthen urban resilience and climate adaptability in the historic Walled City. By prioritizing sustainable water management, this initiative seeks to preserve Lahore’s heritage, enhance water security, and create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Recent Stories

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Chan ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel

2 minutes ago
 Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui

Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui

4 minutes ago
 KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122

KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122

14 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with ba ..

Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy

37 minutes ago
Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodi ..

Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodities’ prices during Ramazan

13 minutes ago
 Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key fi ..

Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings

46 minutes ago
 Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank mark ..

Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yous ..

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..

1 hour ago
 SCBAP signs MoU for Healthcare of members

SCBAP signs MoU for Healthcare of members

13 minutes ago
 Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan