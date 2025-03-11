WWF, WCLA collaborate to strengthen water resilience and protect Lahore heritage

WWF-Pakistan and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement storm water management interventions in the Walled City of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) WWF-Pakistan and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement storm water management interventions in the Walled City of Lahore.

This initiative aims to protect historical landmarks and urban communities from the risks posed by uncontrolled water flow while enhancing climate resilience.

Under this collaboration, both organizations will introduce sustainable drainage systems, groundwater recharge initiatives, and flood prevention strategies to safeguard the city’s cultural heritage. Additionally, the partnership will focus on community awareness programs promoting water conservation, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), and eco-friendly practices, alongside policy advocacy for long-term environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of WCLA, Kamran Lashari, stated, “The Walled City of Lahore is not just a collection of historic buildings; it is a living heritage that needs protection from modern environmental challenges. Through this partnership with WWF-Pakistan, we are taking a crucial step towards sustainable water management to ensure that future generations inherit a resilient and thriving cultural legacy.”

Representatives from WWF-Pakistan and WCLA emphasized that integrating nature-based solutions will strengthen urban resilience and climate adaptability in the historic Walled City. By prioritizing sustainable water management, this initiative seeks to preserve Lahore’s heritage, enhance water security, and create a more sustainable future for generations to come.