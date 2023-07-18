Open Menu

WWF's Remarkable Performance Under Coalition Govt Elevates Workers' Welfare In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 10:40 PM

The Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has achieved exceptional success in improving the well-being of workers in Pakistan under the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the coalition government

According to a press release, the WWF has experienced substantial growth in its receipts, indicating a strong commitment to workers' well-being during the tenure of the incumbent government.

During the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the WWF witnessed significant financial growth, with receipts totaling Rs. 14 billion. However, in the following year, there was an impressive surge, resulting in a substantial increase to Rs. 50 billion. This remarkable rise in funding highlights the government's strong commitment to enhancing the welfare of workers and their families nationwide.

Under the coalition government, the WWF has achieved notable accomplishments, including the timely clearance of backlogs related to Marriage Grants, Death Grants, and Educational Scholarships across the country. Additionally, 67 workers were able to perform Hajj after a two-year suspension due to Covid.

The amounts for various grants and allowances have also been increased, providing workers with improved financial support.

The Marriage Grant has been raised from Rs. 200,000/- to Rs. 400,000/-. Similarly, the Death Grant has been increased from Rs. 400,000/- to Rs. 800,000/-. The transportation assistance provided to workers and their children, which used to be Rs. 1500/-, has been raised to Rs. 6000/-. Likewise, the Uniform allowance given to workers and their children, previously Rs.

4500/-, has been increased to Rs. 9000/-. Moreover, the amount allocated for Books/Stationery, previously Rs. 7000/-, has been raised to Rs. 14000/-. A total of 3738 educational scholarships, amounting to Rs. 147,394,591/-, have been disbursed.

The establishment of a Facilitation Center at WWF has been another significant achievement, offering vital assistance to workers and their families during important life events and ensuring their financial stability and overall well-being.

Moreover, the present government has introduced various welfare schemes through the WWF, such as providing ambulances to hospitals in newly merged areas, establishing community centers, and offering support for healthcare, education, and vocational training. These initiatives have significantly enhanced the lives of workers, providing them with essential resources and opportunities for a better quality of life.

The Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi, along with other officials, including Zulfiqar Haider and Zulfiqar Ahmad, have played key roles in achieving these remarkable results.

The unwavering commitment of the WWF and the collaborative efforts of government representatives have been instrumental in uplifting workers' living standards.

As the government continues to prioritize workers' welfare, it is expected that the positive trajectory of the WWF's performance will persist. This steadfast dedication to workers' well-being exemplifies the government's commitment to building an inclusive and prosperous society for all Pakistani citizens.

