WWF’s Water Conservation Initiatives Transform Najafpur, Haripur
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) To address water scarcity and environmental challenges, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has successfully implemented water conservation projects in Najafpur, Khanpur tehsil, Haripur.
The organization has constructed recharge wells, artificial bores, and embankments to enhance safe water storage and raise the groundwater level in the region. Additionally, schemes to divert floodwater have been completed, marking a major milestone in sustainable water management.
Mohsin Tariq, Conservation Officer at WWF, highlighted that the groundwater level in Najafpur had been steadily declining, prompting local residents to seek assistance from the organization. Through detailed surveys using Participatory Community Resilience (PCR) and Water Resource (WR) techniques, WWF identified strategic locations to store flood and rainwater.
These measures have not only increased the groundwater level but also reduced soil erosion and alleviated water access challenges for the local population.
Local residents had previously faced severe difficulties due to the declining groundwater level and frequent flooding. The Primary school, cemetery, and agricultural lands were particularly affected.
During the peak summer months of May and June, tube wells and bores supplying water to 140 households would often dry up, forcing women to fetch water from distant springs in the dark.
Floodwater also exacerbated soil erosion, damaging agricultural lands and threatening livelihoods.
However, the construction of recharge wells has brought about a remarkable transformation. Over the past year, the groundwater level has risen significantly, ensuring that tube wells and bores remain functional throughout the year. Soil erosion on agricultural lands and the cemetery has been effectively halted, restoring stability to the area.
Residents have expressed their gratitude for WWF’s interventions, noting that the initiatives have not only resolved water scarcity and groundwater depletion but also revitalized local agriculture. By utilizing rainwater and spring water, the projects have provided a sustainable solution to the region’s water challenges while promoting environmental conservation.
WWF’s efforts in Najafpur serve as a model for addressing water scarcity and environmental degradation in rural areas. The success of these projects underscores the importance of community involvement and innovative water management strategies in building resilience against climate change and resource depletion.
