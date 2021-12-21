UrduPoint.com

X-mass Preparation At Its Peak In Twin Cities

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :As the Christmas is fast approaching, preparation at its peak in twin cities to celebrate the event in a delightful manner as different programs are also being organized in this regard.

The youth are also composing songs that would be sung on Christmas especially during the evening times.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including bauble, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels. Christmas, which is one of the biggest celebrations for the Christian community, the community is well prepared to celebrate the event with great zeal and fervor.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, people belonging to Christian community including Amir Younas Masih, Patirs Younas, Mattaeh W Joseph, John Pervez, Patris Sadiq along others said that their preparations on its peak adding that they have purchased clothes, shoes and other stuff for their children and themselves, besides homes are also being decorated to welcome guests on Christmas.

Amir Masih said that although his family had started preparations since start of the December, he said that Christmas would be celebrated in a delightful manner.

He said Christmas will bring faces glowing with happiness as people will come together, feast, pray, wish each other and enjoy the moments which will be sacred and blessed. John said that he has purchased clothes, balloons, chocolate and other things which would be given to her friends on Christmas, adding that exchange ofgifts gives her immense pleasure, besides strengthening mutual ties and promoting love.

Meanwhile, the city police have finalized security arrangements and additional force has been deployed churches to avert any untoward incident.

