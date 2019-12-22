X-mass preparations in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Christmas preparations are at peak by Christian community in twin cities to celebrate the festival in a delightful manner as different programs are being organized.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas. The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including bauble, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, people belonging to Christian community including Amir Younas Masih, Patirs Younas, Mattaeh W Joseph, John Pervez, Patris Sadiq along others said their preparations were at peak as they had purchased clothes, shoes and other stuff for their children and themselves, while homes were also being decorated to welcome guests on Christmas.

Amir Masih Christmas would make faces glow with happiness as people would come together, feast, pray, wish each other and enjoy the moments which would be sacred and blessed.

John said he had purchased clothes, balloons, chocolate and other things which would be given to her friends on Christmas, adding exchange of gifts give her immense pleasure, besides strengthening mutual ties and promoting love.

Meanwhile, the security arrangements had been finalized to ensure peacefully observance of Christmas.

According to a police spokesperson, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas visited and reviewed security arrangements at various churches of the city.

Apart from churches, police personnel would be deployed at public places including parks, he said, adding security had also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city with special checking ordered for the special occasion.