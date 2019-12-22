UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

X-mass Preparations In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 08:30 PM

X-mass preparations in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Christmas preparations are at peak by Christian community in twin cities to celebrate the festival in a delightful manner as different programs are being organized.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas. The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including bauble, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, people belonging to Christian community including Amir Younas Masih, Patirs Younas, Mattaeh W Joseph, John Pervez, Patris Sadiq along others said their preparations were at peak as they had purchased clothes, shoes and other stuff for their children and themselves, while homes were also being decorated to welcome guests on Christmas.

Amir Masih Christmas would make faces glow with happiness as people would come together, feast, pray, wish each other and enjoy the moments which would be sacred and blessed.

John said he had purchased clothes, balloons, chocolate and other things which would be given to her friends on Christmas, adding exchange of gifts give her immense pleasure, besides strengthening mutual ties and promoting love.

Meanwhile, the security arrangements had been finalized to ensure peacefully observance of Christmas.

According to a police spokesperson, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas visited and reviewed security arrangements at various churches of the city.

Apart from churches, police personnel would be deployed at public places including parks, he said, adding security had also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city with special checking ordered for the special occasion.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Christmas Sunday Gold Silver Christian From Top Love

Recent Stories

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

17 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

17 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa hails achievements of Abu Dhabi ..

31 minutes ago

Oasis Hospital in Al Ain renamed &#039;Kanad Hospi ..

32 minutes ago

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

4 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.