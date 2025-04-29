Open Menu

X-ray Machine For TB Patients Installed In LMH

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM

X-ray machine for TB patients installed in LMH

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Provincial TB Control Heart Program, through the National TB Control Program, has installed a portable X-ray machine at Liaquat Memorial Hospital in Kohat for the convenience of TB patients, through which chest X-rays of TB patients of the area will be done free of cost.

According to APP correspondent, the said machine was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Muhammad Ikram, in a ceremony which was attended by, among others, Head of X-ray Department, Dr. Andalib, Dr. Palwasha, DTO Global Fund, Dr.

Tariq Aziz, DLS Kohat Haji Safir, Field Supervisor, DA Kohat Zeeshan and other officials of the LMH X-ray Department.

Solar panels and batteries have also been provided along with the portable X-ray machine. With the installation of this machine, TB patients have also been provided with free back side X-ray and scoring facility on the bed, while special training has been given to the technicians for the effective use of the machine.

After the inauguration, a collective prayer was also offered and special thanks were expressed to NTB, PTB, and all the agencies that donated.

APP/azq/378

