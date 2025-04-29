X-ray Machine For TB Patients Installed In LMH
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Provincial TB Control Heart Program, through the National TB Control Program, has installed a portable X-ray machine at Liaquat Memorial Hospital in Kohat for the convenience of TB patients, through which chest X-rays of TB patients of the area will be done free of cost.
According to APP correspondent, the said machine was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Muhammad Ikram, in a ceremony which was attended by, among others, Head of X-ray Department, Dr. Andalib, Dr. Palwasha, DTO Global Fund, Dr.
Tariq Aziz, DLS Kohat Haji Safir, Field Supervisor, DA Kohat Zeeshan and other officials of the LMH X-ray Department.
Solar panels and batteries have also been provided along with the portable X-ray machine. With the installation of this machine, TB patients have also been provided with free back side X-ray and scoring facility on the bed, while special training has been given to the technicians for the effective use of the machine.
After the inauguration, a collective prayer was also offered and special thanks were expressed to NTB, PTB, and all the agencies that donated.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Director NIPS calls on President IIUI3 minutes ago
-
Old Ravian donates $52,500 to GCU3 minutes ago
-
PFA, FAO join hands to advance nutrition, food safety4 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts awareness seminar on Indian Water Aggression and Drug Abuse4 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers arrested with 3.5 kg charas4 minutes ago
-
UAJK organizes rally against India’s war hysteria4 minutes ago
-
X-ray machine for TB patients installed in LMH4 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat hosts quiz competition4 minutes ago
-
GCU alumni’s film on women’s rights and police contributions screened14 minutes ago
-
DC visits exam center14 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for investigation officers held14 minutes ago
-
GCWUF holds rally to express solidarity with Pak army14 minutes ago