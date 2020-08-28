X-ray technician arrested for taking bribe

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an X-ray technician of DHQ hospital for corruption.

According to ACE sources here on Friday, Area Magistrate Muhammad Awais along with ACE Circle Officer Kasur Muhammad Azam conducted raid at DHQ hospital and arrested X-ray Technician red-handed for taking bribe amounting to Rs 15,000 from an injured Rafiq for providing him fake X-ray.

On the reports of authorities,police registered a case and started further investigation.