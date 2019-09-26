X-ray, ultrasound machine inaugurated in Police Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur Thursday inaugurated new x-ray and ultrasound machine in Police Hospital and announced Rs2.5million for construction of new bloc

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur Thursday inaugurated new x-ray and ultrasound machine in Police Hospital and announced Rs2.5million for construction of new bloc.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Faisal Amin Gandapur appreciated the role and sacrifices of police for establishment of peace.

He said that sacrifices rendered by police for maintain peace would always remember.

He also visited various sections of the hospital and appraised himself about the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital. He also announced Rs12.5million for the construction of new bloc that would include Operation Theater, Dental Section and Delivery Room.