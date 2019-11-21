(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The French Embassy here on Thursday organized a photo exhibition to display the art works of Xandria Noir, a Pakistani self-taught contemporary artist, in her pursuit of promoting peace in the world

A select gathering of renowned figures including French Ambassador in Pakistan Dr Marc Barety, artists like Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts Jamal Shah, art loving men and women besides representatives of the diplomatic corp.

Titled "Moi et le monde imparfait" translating to "Me and the imperfect world", the event exhibited 22 art works of Xandria Noir who works in multi forms of art from painting, new media, drawing, video art to photography.

Xandria works within several disciplines, varying from photography to abstract art, from film to mixed media.

Each project is based on the in-depth exploration of one idea, executed with meticulous precision.

Her current practice consists of minimalist paintings in acrylic, installations, ink on paper and gicl�e prints in new and mixed media, photography and video art. For a brief period of time, some of her works between 2013 and 2014 were inspired by works of Robert Motherwell, Clyfford Still, Franz Kline and Jackson Pollock.

In his remarks at the event, the French ambassador said art was an effective mean of interaction in the society .

He said the French Embassy would observe White Ribbon Day on November 25 to join the campaign aimed at ending violence against women form the society.

Most of the artworks were drawn in black and white what reminded the viewers of old age of photography and cinema besides both the colors also symbolizing the Buddhism.

Artists Xandria Noir thanked the embassy for extending her support to showcase her works internationally and the viewers for encouraging her by turning up there.

Talking to APP, Noir said she would not interpret her works because it should be the viewers to interpret those as per their understanding.

She said the paintings on display were basically the work of meditation which were supposed to be seen and find the meaning by the people themselves.

Noir said her works usually promoted peace and discouraged the division in the society as well as the world.

She said it took her almost a year to draw all paintings exhibited in the event addressing the particular theme of "Me and Imperfect World."In her work, light and lines of different dimensions freely inhabit weightless spaces displayed to the delight of the observers.

These works attempt to create composite forms that are seemingly alien, yet uncannily human; forms that repel and attract. The psychological boundaries of the body of her work are tied to temptation, sin, guilt, purification, and redemption.