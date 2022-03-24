XEN Dad informed growers regarding shortage of water

Executive Engineer Dad Division Shaheed Benazirabad Thursday informed the growers that due to sudden shortage in flow of water in River Indus, 12000 cusecs shortfall out of 16000 cusecs is recorded in Main Rohri Canal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Executive Engineer Dad Division Shaheed Benazirabad Thursday informed the growers that due to sudden shortage in flow of water in River Indus, 12000 cusecs shortfall out of 16000 cusecs is recorded in Main Rohri Canal.

He said that now the supply of 4000 cusecs water would be utilized for the drinking purpose only.

XEN has advised growers of Dad Division to desist from any cultivation in the wake of acute shortage of canal water or they would remain responsible for any loss in this regard.