UrduPoint.com

XEN Dad Informed Growers Regarding Shortage Of Water

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 07:44 PM

XEN Dad informed growers regarding shortage of water

Executive Engineer Dad Division Shaheed Benazirabad Thursday informed the growers that due to sudden shortage in flow of water in River Indus, 12000 cusecs shortfall out of 16000 cusecs is recorded in Main Rohri Canal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Executive Engineer Dad Division Shaheed Benazirabad Thursday informed the growers that due to sudden shortage in flow of water in River Indus, 12000 cusecs shortfall out of 16000 cusecs is recorded in Main Rohri Canal.

He said that now the supply of 4000 cusecs water would be utilized for the drinking purpose only.

XEN has advised growers of Dad Division to desist from any cultivation in the wake of acute shortage of canal water or they would remain responsible for any loss in this regard.

Related Topics

Shortage Martyrs Shaheed Water Rohri From

Recent Stories

Greater global cooperation urged on 6G

Greater global cooperation urged on 6G

2 minutes ago
 Free medical camps held in North Waziristan

Free medical camps held in North Waziristan

2 minutes ago
 Distt admin recovered 500 sugar bags

Distt admin recovered 500 sugar bags

2 minutes ago
 BoR crackdown continues against land grabbers

BoR crackdown continues against land grabbers

4 minutes ago
 Meeting decides installation of cameras in polling ..

Meeting decides installation of cameras in polling booths

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Views Expulsion of Diplomats as Poland's 'C ..

Moscow Views Expulsion of Diplomats as Poland's 'Conscious Step' Toward Breaking ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>