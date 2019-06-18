XEn Irrigation appointed as Flood Emergency Officer

Punjab Irrigation Department has appointed Executive Engineer (Operations) Irrigation Bahawalpur Zone Muhammad Zain Malik as Flood Emergency Officer for Flood Season 2019 on the directives of Disaster Management Department, Board of Revenue Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Irrigation Department has appointed Executive Engineer (Operations) Irrigation Bahawalpur Zone Muhammad Zain Malik as Flood Emergency Officer for Flood Season 2019 on the directives of Disaster Management Department, board of Revenue Punjab

A notification has been issued in this regard.

Flood Emergency Officer will supervise Flood Emergency Center and Control Room of Irrigation Bahawalpur Zone.

Flood Emergency Center and Control Room of Irrigation will be operational round the clock for seven days a week.