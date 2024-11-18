Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir has suspended six FESCO officers including Xen and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) on charge of negligence and delinquency.

FESCO spokesman said here on Monday that Line Man-I Muhammad Asif was killed while performing duties in the area of Millat Town Sub Division as he had not adopted proper safety measures and these officers were found involved in negligence and delinquency in this regard.

Therefore, these were suspended including Xen Sheikhupura Road Farhan Anwar, SDO Millat Town Subdivision Imtiaz Ahmad, Line Superintendent-I Muhammad Tauseef Sabir, Line Superintendent-II Saqib Ejaz, Line Man-I Muhammad Nawaz and Assistant Line Man Naveed Shamshad.

General Manager (Operation) Umar Hayat Gondal issued suspension notification of these employees and directed them to report to Director Safety FESCO Headquarters, spokesman added.