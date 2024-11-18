Xen, SDO Among 6 Suspended Over Negligence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir has suspended six FESCO officers including Xen and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) on charge of negligence and delinquency
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir has suspended six FESCO officers including Xen and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) on charge of negligence and delinquency.
FESCO spokesman said here on Monday that Line Man-I Muhammad Asif was killed while performing duties in the area of Millat Town Sub Division as he had not adopted proper safety measures and these officers were found involved in negligence and delinquency in this regard.
Therefore, these were suspended including Xen Sheikhupura Road Farhan Anwar, SDO Millat Town Subdivision Imtiaz Ahmad, Line Superintendent-I Muhammad Tauseef Sabir, Line Superintendent-II Saqib Ejaz, Line Man-I Muhammad Nawaz and Assistant Line Man Naveed Shamshad.
General Manager (Operation) Umar Hayat Gondal issued suspension notification of these employees and directed them to report to Director Safety FESCO Headquarters, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day
Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock
2 brothers killed in Jamrud
Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption
SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers
APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites
Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering
Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance
17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5
Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament kicks off
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock2 minutes ago
-
2 brothers killed in Jamrud2 minutes ago
-
Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption10 minutes ago
-
SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers6 minutes ago
-
APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir6 minutes ago
-
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering3 minutes ago
-
17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 514 minutes ago
-
Gang of snatchers busted, three held2 minutes ago
-
322 Lady doctors promoted in BS-18 as Sr Woman Medical officers2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks response regarding FIA's officers' promotions2 minutes ago