XEN SDO C&W suspended over tempering in E-tendering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication & Works (C&W), Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday suspended XEN and SDO Communication and Works Department Bajaur District on account of tampering in E-tendering process.

Akbar Ayub Khan has directed the department secretary to probe the matter of tampering and submit a report at the earliest.

Akbar Ayub Khan has also suspended the involved XEN and SDO and said that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and action would taken those who violated law.

He added that any official found involved in tampering E-tendering in future would be suspended immediately.

Minister for C&W maintained that E-bidding and E-billing systems have been established in the C&W department with a purpose to promote transparency.

He uttered that the systems would create environment for contractor to compete for a project. He asserted that allotment against merit have always been caused financial loss to government and even have disappointed a number of contractors.

Akbar Ayub Khan added that no tampering and bluff would be tolerated in the systems in future.