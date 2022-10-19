UrduPoint.com

XEN Suspended Over Imposing Wrong Fines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

XEN suspended over imposing wrong fines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has suspended Executive Engineer Operation Liaquatpur division Sajid Salahuddin for imposing wrong fines on power thieves.

He directed officials to impose fines on power pilferers as per SOPs and added that a detection policy should be implemented. Bharwana warned that misreading/overbilling was intolerable and minimum penalty would be dismissal from service.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with officers during his visit to MEPCO Rahim Yar Khan circle. MEPCO Engineer Mahar directed the officers to ensure hundred percent accurate and clear pictorial reading to consumers.

There was no compromise on line staff's safety, he added.

The CEO checked the jumping, maintenance and upgradation of transformers in Rahim Yar Khan city late at night and directed the SE Rahim Yar Khan Malik Muhammad Yusuf to eliminate tripping and supply electricity with better voltage of 100 and 200 kVA by upgrading and completion of maintenance projects of all transformers as early as possible.

He ordered to take steps for the recovery of monthly bills/dues/arrears from running and current defaulters and re-checking of the connections of dead defaulters.

General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Mohammad Zahid, all XENs, SDOs and Revenue Officers of the circle were also present on the occasion.

