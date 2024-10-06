Open Menu

XEN, Three SDOs Removed, Five Suspended For Bogus Statistics

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) An Executive Engineer and eight Sub Division Officers (SDOs) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have been removed and suspended for tabling fake statistics about line losses.

A spokesperson for MEPCO said on Sunday, Superintending Engineer Operations MEPCO Multan Circle, Amjad Nawaz Bhatti, has taken action against an Executive Engineer (XEN) Cantt Division, M.Akram Javid in Multan city for tabling bogus and fake statistics on line losses, causing damage to the company.

The XEN has been relieved from his position, five Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) have been suspended, and three SDOs have been removed on administrative grounds. Departmental action has been initiated against officers and employees who have failed to achieve line loss and recovery targets, he informed.

Disciplinary action is being taken against those who have not met the targets set by the authority, as per the Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, he explained.

MEPCO XEN Cantonment Division, Muhammad Akram Javed, has been relieved from the circle for consistently providing fake statistics on line losses since July 2024, causing harm to the company. The XEN reported a 5.96pc increase in line losses for July 2024, he said adding that he continued this bogus practice in September 2024, resulting in a 2.79pc increase in line losses last month. In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, progressive line losses also increased by 2.

03pc.

Due to poor performance, he has been directed to report to MEPCO Headquarters in Multan and disciplinary action has been initiated against him under the Performance and Discipline Rules 1978.

SDO New Multan Sub-Division, Saqib Inam, SDO Nawankot Sub-Division, Muhammad Imran, and acting SDO Pak Gate Sub-Division, Faisal Waheed, have also been suspended for presenting incorrect statistics on progressive line losses for September 2024 and for hiding facts that led to increased line losses. Additionally, acting SDO Industrial Estate Sub-Division, Zeeshan Qureshi, has been suspended for poor performance.

SDO Piran Ghaib Sub-Division, Muhammad Akhtar Sial, and SDO Cantonment

Sub-Division, Faisal Kareem, have been removed from their positions and attached to the circle for demonstrating inadequate performance. The Superintending Engineer of MEPCO Multan Circle stated that SDOs who reported an increase of more than 3pc in line losses have been suspended, while those with a 2-3pc increase have been removed from their positions and attached to the circle. Explanations have been sought from all SDOs who exceeded line loss targets.

He emphasised that all officers and employees not working in the institution's interests should correct their performance. Any officer or employee with poor performance will not be retained, and departmental action will be taken against them under the Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, the spokesperson concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan