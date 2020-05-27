UrduPoint.com
XEN,SDO Suspended Over Negligence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Executive Engineer (XEN) and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) were suspended on the charge of negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Executive Engineer (XEN) and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) were suspended on the charge of negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that FESCO Chief Shafiq ul Hasan received complaints against XEN Operation Bhakkar Division Muhammad Athar and SDO Operation Bahal Road Subdivision Mushtaq Hussain.

On the complaints, FESCO Chief immediately suspended and directed them to report to FESCO Headquarters.

Meanwhile, FESCO Chief transferred Deputy Director Headquarter Engineer Asghar Hussain

