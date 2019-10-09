UrduPoint.com
Xi Calls For Closer Community Of Shared Future Between Pakistan, China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

President Xi Jinping said Wednesday China is ready to work with Pakistan to forge a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :President Xi Jinping said Wednesday China is ready to work with Pakistan to forge a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

Xi made the remarks when he met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Noting that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, Xi said no matter how the international and regional situation changes, the friendship between China and Pakistan has always been unbreakable and rock-solid, and China-Pakistan cooperation has always maintained strong vitality.

