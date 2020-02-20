UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Jinping Hails Solid Friendship With Pakistan Amid Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:09 PM

Xi Jinping hails solid friendship with Pakistan amid novel coronavirus outbreak

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday appreciated the strong and timely support from Pakistan amid novel coronavirus, saying facts had proved once again that China and Pakistan were true friends and good brothers

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday appreciated the strong and timely support from Pakistan amid novel coronavirus, saying facts had proved once again that China and Pakistan were true friends and good brothers.

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chinese president emphasized that China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners and had a fine tradition of mutual help and mutual assistance, according to a statement issued by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said after the outbreak, Pakistan immediately expressed its support to China, provided valuable material donations, and maintained all normal exchanges between the two countries.

"A few days ago, your National Assembly and Senate passed resolutions to support China's fight against the epidemic. Today, the prime minister made a special phone call to express his condolences and support," he added.

Xi Jinping said facts had proved once again that China and Pakistan were true friends and good brothers, who shared the same affliction and difficulties.

"We will take care of our Pakistani brothers and sisters in China just as we treat our citizens," he added.

The Chinese president pointed out that China-Pakistan relations had maintained a high level of development. "China will always prioritize Pakistan as a diplomatic priority, continue to work with Pakistan to build a high-quality China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and support and cooperate with each other on major international and regional issues, making China-Pakistan relations a model to promote the building of a community of shared future for humanity." Xi Jinping informed Imran Khan that the fight against the coronavirus was currently a top priority for the Chinese government and said that thanks to the hard work of the medical staff and people of all ethnic groups, the situation of the epidemic had begun to change.

"We not only have the confidence, ability, and confidence to win this epidemic prevention and control fight, but also minimize the impact of the epidemic and strive to achieve this year's economic and social development goals and tasks," he added.

"Based on the current situation, we must resolutely win the fight against epidemic prevention and control", he said. "We must also look at the long-term, summarize experiences in a timely manner, improve major epidemic prevention and control systems and mechanisms, and improve the national public health emergency management system." On behalf of the government and people, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sincere condolences to the Chinese people against the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic and highly appreciated China's effective measures to deal with the epidemic.

Imran Khan said due to China's effective prevention and control, the epidemic had not spread throughout the world. The entire world appreciated China's efforts and effectiveness in responding to the epidemic.

No country could do better than China, he added.

He thanked the Chinese president for thoughtful care and assistance to Pakistani citizens in China and said Pakistan was willing to continue to help China fight the epidemic.

"Pakistan firmly believes that China will be able to overcome the epidemic. No matter what the situation is, the entire Pakistani people will stand firm with the Chinese people," he added.

APP/asg Get Outlook for Android

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister World China Fine CPEC Same All From Government Top Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

25 minutes ago

1.27kg heroin recovered concealed in utensils from ..

1 minute ago

President for creating spirit of gardening among c ..

2 minutes ago

IFJ Secretary calls on Speaker Pervaiz Elahi

2 minutes ago

EPA to introduce environment friendly 'Zig-Zag Tec ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court asks Election Commission of Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.