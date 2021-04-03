UrduPoint.com
Xi Jinping Wishes Pakistani President A Quick Recovery From COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 06:58 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of sympathy to President Dr. Arif Alvi over COVID-19 infection and wished him a quick recovery

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of sympathy to President Dr. Arif Alvi over COVID-19 infection and wished him a quick recovery.

In the message, President Xi stressed that China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and the Chinese government and people would always stood firmly with their Pakistani counterparts to beat the pandemic shoulder to shoulder.

The Chinese president said he attached great importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations, and was ready to work with President Alvi to push forward the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future for the benefit of both countries and their people.

It is to be mentioned here that President, Dr. Arif Alvi was tested positive of COVID-19 on March 29.

