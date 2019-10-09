UrduPoint.com
Xi Says China Sincerely Hopes To Help Pakistan Develop Faster And Better

Wed 09th October 2019

Xi says China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan develop faster and better

China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan develop faster and better, President Xi Jinping said when meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan develop faster and better, President Xi Jinping said when meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday.

China and Pakistan have a fine tradition of mutual support and assistance, Xi said during the meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Noting that Pakistan used to provide selfless help to China when China was in difficulties, Xi said now that China has developed, it sincerely hopes to help Pakistan develop faster and better.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

