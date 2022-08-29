UrduPoint.com

Xi Sends Condoles Loss Of Lives In Floods In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Xi sends condoles loss of lives in floods in Pakistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed his condolences over loss of lives in the worst floods hitting Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed his condolences over loss of lives in the worst floods hitting Pakistan.

President Xi, in a message to President Dr Arif Alvi, observed that severe floods had occurred recently in Pakistan, causing heavy casualties and serious property losses.

President Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, expressed deep condolences over the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured China Government Xi Jinping Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

No danger of flood as river Sutlej being monitored ..

No danger of flood as river Sutlej being monitored:Commissioner

54 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses plea against alleged d ..

Lahore High Court dismisses plea against alleged deal with Qatar

55 seconds ago
 Tariq Mehmood Murtaza takes charge as Chairman Raw ..

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza takes charge as Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority ..

57 seconds ago
 Macron Says Will Discuss New European Political Co ..

Macron Says Will Discuss New European Political Community at EU Meeting in Pragu ..

1 minute ago
 Every 4th UK Citizen Not Planning to Turn on Heati ..

Every 4th UK Citizen Not Planning to Turn on Heating in Winter Due to High Price ..

20 minutes ago
 State Dept. Calls for Dialogue After Angolan Oppos ..

State Dept. Calls for Dialogue After Angolan Opposition Rejects Election Results

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.