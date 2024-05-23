Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial, Investment Cooperation

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.
According to Xinhua, the friendly exchanges between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have a long history spanning over a thousand years, Xi noted, adding that in 2022, the first China-GCC Summit was successfully held, opening up new prospects for deepening cooperation between China and GCC countries.
Deepening industrial and investment cooperation between China and GCC countries is conducive to better synergizing the Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategies, visions and plans of the GCC countries, tapping into complementary advantages, jointly fostering new growth engines, and promoting the prosperity and development of both sides, Xi said.
China is willing to work with the GCC countries to promote unity, pursue cooperation and write a new chapter in China-GCC relations, he added.
The forum opened in Xiamen on the same day. Themed "Embracing the Future: Advancing High-Quality Industrial and Investment Cooperation between China and GCC Countries," the event was co-hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Government of Fujian Province.
