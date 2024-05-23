Open Menu

Xi Sends Congratulatory Letter To China-GCC Countries Forum On Industrial, Investment Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial, Investment Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

According to Xinhua, the friendly exchanges between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have a long history spanning over a thousand years, Xi noted, adding that in 2022, the first China-GCC Summit was successfully held, opening up new prospects for deepening cooperation between China and GCC countries.

Deepening industrial and investment cooperation between China and GCC countries is conducive to better synergizing the Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategies, visions and plans of the GCC countries, tapping into complementary advantages, jointly fostering new growth engines, and promoting the prosperity and development of both sides, Xi said.

China is willing to work with the GCC countries to promote unity, pursue cooperation and write a new chapter in China-GCC relations, he added.

The forum opened in Xiamen on the same day. Themed "Embracing the Future: Advancing High-Quality Industrial and Investment Cooperation between China and GCC Countries," the event was co-hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Government of Fujian Province.

Related Topics

China Road Xiamen Same Event Government Unity Foods Limited Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various pu ..

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues

11 minutes ago
 Departments urge to ensure effective representatio ..

Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget

12 minutes ago
 Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke reli ..

Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps

12 minutes ago
 Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on socia ..

Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..

11 minutes ago
 Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development pr ..

Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

11 minutes ago
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: ..

Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo

11 minutes ago
 Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committe ..

Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

11 minutes ago
 Govt seeks private sector support to address fisca ..

Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs

21 minutes ago
 KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Ra ..

KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death

11 minutes ago
 RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

11 minutes ago
 PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers ..

PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan