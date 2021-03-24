UrduPoint.com
Xinjiang Photo Exhibition Was Commendable: DC Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:29 PM

Xinjiang Photo Exhibition was commendable: DC Peshawar

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood Wednesday said that the exhibition of photographs related to Cucha city of Xinjiang in Peshawar was commendable and the China Window deserved tribute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood Wednesday said that the exhibition of photographs related to Cucha city of Xinjiang in Peshawar was commendable and the China Window deserved tribute.

He also congratulated the Cultural Section of the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Cultural Center in Pakistan in this regard.

Khalid Mehmood said that while such exhibitions provide an opportunity to learn about the culture of any country, the interest in visiting the neighboring country of China is further enhanced by the natural beauty of Xinjiang.

He said that the color of China-Pakistan friendship was also reflected in the exhibition and he was sure that the visitors would have the best opportunity to know about Xinjiang.

Earlier, he was told that more than a thousand people had seen the 15-day exhibition and expressed keen interest in it.

