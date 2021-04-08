Xinjiang witnessing social stability, economic development: Ambassador Haque

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said development is taking place in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region and the region's progress in transportation and agriculture left a deep impression on him.

"Development is taking place in Xinjiang, including infrastructure, industry, agriculture, water purification projects, educational institutions and exhibition centers.

Wherever you go, you can see development taking place for the people of this beautiful region, and helping the social economic development of the region, poverty alleviation, revitalization of the rural areas and creation of jobs," he told CEN.

"I'm very happy to visit Xinjiang, a beautiful part and a very historic area of China. We have been here for three days now. We visited the regional capital Urumqi and Kashgar, which is a very ancient city and trading hub of centuries as part of the silk road. We also visited the beautiful city of Aksu," said Haque.

"I'm very happy to get a briefing from the Imam, the head of this place. The notable and important thing is that there's freedom of religion in China and it's enshrined in the Constitution of China, which is a very important part. I think that's something which many people in the outside don't understand and they keep making this propaganda against China about the religion and the treatment of ethnic minorities," he said after visiting the Islamic center of Urumqi and mosque.

Ambassador Haque said he has witnessed the religious freedom of the people in Xinjiang on the field trip, and after this visit, he can assure everybody outside the world that they need to come here and to see it themselves.

"In a peaceful way, people here are enjoying their lives, their culture, their deep traditions, and most importantly, their religion," he added.

The ambassador also voiced support and appreciation for policies that helped maintain stability and development in Xingjiang. "We were very impressed the way the Chinese government is focusing on this area. The rapid development of Xinjiang is unprecedented in history. It's a miracle." Responding to rumors fabricated by some countries on claimed human rights grounds, the ambassador said that human beings are facing many challenges and what we need is cooperation, not defamation, unilateralism or hegemonism.

"Pakistan adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. We support China's policy on Xinjiang and we are willing to develop more cooperation with China," he added.

It is worth mentioning that early this month, a delegation comprising Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, and more than 30 diplomats from some 21 countries, visited Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.