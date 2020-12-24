Xmas cake-cutting ceremony at ETPB office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held here at the offices of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) here on Thursday.

Secretary Board Sanaullah Khan, Deputy Secretary Admin Roshana Fawad and other officials besides Christian employees attended the ceremony.

The Board secretary, on behalf of the ETPB chairman, congratulated the Christian employees and appreciated their performance.

Later, special dua was offered for development and progress of the country.