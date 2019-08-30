UrduPoint.com
Xuzhou, Peshawar Sign MoU To Enhance Cooperation

Fri 30th August 2019

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Xuzhou, the Capital City of Chinese Province Jian and Peshawar the Capital City of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to further increase and strengthen collaboration and cooperation was signed in Islamabad, said an official handout issued here on Thursday

The Vice Mayor of Xuzhou People's Government, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar signed the MoU while KP Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Abdul Karim Khan, MNA Arbab Sher Ali, Additional Chief Secretary KP Dr.Shahzad Banguish and a number of Chinese investors witnessed.

Based on past friendly and brotherly relations, the two cities will establish and deepen friendly exchange relationship on the basis of friendly consultation.

The two cities will on the principles of equality and mutual benefit and on the basis of previous friendly exchanges in a broadly exchange of fields and facilitate the achievement of fruitful results in cooperation in areas of economy and trade, agricultural and technology, culture, education and public health etc.

The Deputy Mayor was accompanied by a large number of industrialists and investors who expressed deep interest in investing in KP particularly in the fields of producing electric cars, tourism, mines and mineral exploration and tourism.

