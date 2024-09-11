"Yaad-e-Salamat Held At Alhamra
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) in collaboration with the Sham Chaurasi Music Circle hosted a two-day event titled "Yaad-e-Salamat" to honour the legendary Ustad Salamat Ali Khan.
The event offered a unique opportunity to witness mesmerizing performances by renowned classical artists, including Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, Nadir Ali Khan, Faizan Ali Khan, Chand and Suraj Khan, Shujaat Ali Khan, Ustad Rafiq Ali Khan, and others.
A substantial gathering of classical music enthusiasts convened to witness extraordinary and captivating renditions of Raags, including Raag Basant, Bhupali, Asavari, Darbari, Kafi, Thumri, and others.
These performances were delivered with profound historical insight and heartfelt expertise, enlightening the audience.
Dr Saqlain and Umm-e-Laila highlighted Alhamra's unwavering commitment to promoting classical music. The Lahore Arts Council supports classical music through various initiatives, including regular classical music classes at the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts.
