Yaasra dacoit gang arrested

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the DPO Attock for arresting robbers with items worth million of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the DPO Attock for arresting robbers with items worth million of rupees.

DPO Dr Ghiyas Gul Khan said that five robbers escaped after snatching more than

Rs 13.4 million from security guards in a robbery in area of police station Sadar Hasanabdal.

A team was formed which arrested the accused, Yasir, with his accomplices.