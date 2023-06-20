UrduPoint.com

Yadgar, Bagh-e-Dastoor, A Symbolic Tribute To Pakistan's Constitutional Ideals: NA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that Yadgar-e-Dastoor & Bagh-e-Dastoor were envisioned as symbolic initiatives intended to honor, and uphold the principles enshrined in Pakistan's constitution.

They would stand as a testament to the country's unwavering dedication to democracy, justice, and the rule of law, he said while presiding over the 8th meeting of the Advisory Committee constituted to oversee the preparations of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution here in Parliament House.

During the meeting, the committee thoroughly examined and deliberated upon the proposed designs of Yadgar-e-Dastoor presented by the Capital Development Authority. After extensive consultation and voting among the Members, a final design was selected and approved.

The meeting also approved the basic design of Bagh-e-Dastoor but instructed CDA to present a comprehensive working design that encompassed all aspects.

Furthermore, the concerned body was directed to ensure that the design aligns fully with the fundamental structure of the Constitution.

During the discussion on the restoration of the Old National Assembly Hall, he emphasized necessity for collective efforts from all stakeholders and urged for the immediate commencement of restoration process.

In response to the suggestion of the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Advisory Committee formed a two-member committee to oversee the aspects of awarding and technicalities involved in the restoration process.

The Advisory Committee emphasized importance of strictly adhering to austerity measures during the execution of all commemoration-related activities, as was practiced in the past.

Besides Speaker, the meeting was attended by MNAs Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Dr.Nafisa Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Asiya Azeem , Senior officers from NA, CDA, NADRA and NCA.

