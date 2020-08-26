UrduPoint.com
Yakmach-Kharan Highway Expected To Be Completed Next Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Yakmach-Kharan Highway expected to be completed next year

Construction work of Yakmach-Kharan Highway was continuing smoothly and it is expected to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Construction work of Yakmach-Kharan Highway was continuing smoothly and it is expected to be completed next year.

An official of National Highway Authority told APP on Wednesday that the 264 kilometres road would link Chagai, one of the remotest areas of the Balochistan province with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route and also with Gwadar in order to boost trade and other economic activities in the region.

He said that the road would pass through the districts of Kharan, Washuk and Chagai.

The official said that the project has been divided in four sections. Work on section one costing Rs3,109 million started in March 2016 and so far 88 per cent physical progress has been achieved.

Work on Section II had started in January 2018 and so far over 52 per cent work has been completed, he said adding that the estimated cost of the section is Rs2422 million. He said that work on Rs2,458 million Section III started in January 2018 and so far 31 per cent physical progress has been achieved.

As far as Section-IV was concerned it would cost Rs2,495 million and so far 38 per cent progress has been achieved, he said and added that work on the section had started in January 2018. He said that in the previous fiscal year Rs3500 million were spent on the project under Public Sector Development Programme allocations and in the present fiscal year an amount of Rs1,500 million has been allocated for the project.

