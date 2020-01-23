UrduPoint.com
Yao Jing Calls On Raja Zafar-ul-Haq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:25 PM

The Ambassador of China, Yao Jing Thursday made a courtesy call on Leader of the opposition in Senate, Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq and exchanged views over issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Ambassador of China, Yao Jing Thursday made a courtesy call on Leader of the opposition in Senate, Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq and exchanged views over issues of mutual interest.

Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq thanked the Chinese Ambassador for China's continuing support on the Kashmir issue, raising it thrice, as a permanent member of the Security Council and discussing it with other countries that possess international clout.On a bilateral level, Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq appreciated the generosity shown by the Chinese government towards Pakistan's long term economic development.

This, he said was extremely important for the people of Pakistan. China respected Pakistan as a trust worthy friend and all agencies and organization were on one page over this stance, he added.

Zafa-rul-Haq said that Pakistan looked forward to a long term arrangement with the People's Republic of China on sustained development especially economically backward areas, that are politically sensitive.

