Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Yaqoob Khan Nasir may be next Balochistan PML-N President    

The sources claim that change is on the cards just because of the slow performance of the incumbent leadership of PML-N in Balochistan in terms of production of people at Quetta Jalsa (gathering).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) Yaqoob Khan Nasir was likely to be made as PML-N Balochistan President, the sources said.

The sources said that the change was likely after the incumbent leadership in Balochistan failed to bring people to PDM’s gathering.

“Yaqoob Khan Nasir is the most likely candidate for the top slog of PML-N in Balochistan,” the sources said.

The PML-N leadership was angry that why the people were not convinced and brought there by the local leadership for Quetta gathering.

On other hands, majority of the opposition leaders had said that Quetta “jalsa” (gathering) was successful.

According to Daily Dawn, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in her speech had said that the time had come to change the fate of Pakistan — and Balochistan.

“No longer will husbands and brothers go missing, people of Balochistan," she had said addressing the attendees.

Maryam also demanded CPEC Authority Chairman retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa to step down from his position, citing allegations against him and his family of offshore properties and businesses. She also accused him of "toying with the respect of vote" and interfering in politics during his tenure as an officer in Balochistan.

The speech of PML-N’s vice president was highly admired by the Opposition leaders.

In such situation, decision to change the incumbent leadership of PML-N may be a serious step.

The analysts say the reason for change may some other facts, because the gathering in Quetta was successful.

