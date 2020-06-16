UrduPoint.com
Yar Hussain Police Arrest Doctor's Murderer

Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:28 PM

The police of Yar Hussain in Swabi on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the killer of a doctor with possession of weapon used in the crime

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The police of Yar Hussain in Swabi on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the killer of a doctor with possession of weapon used in the crime.

DSP Taj Muhmmad and SHO Shehzad Khan told media persons in a press conference that on October 23, 2018, Dr Shamsur Rehman was on way to home from his clinic when unknown assailant shot him dead.

Since then, the DSP said a designated police team was in search for the killer and today the team succeeded in arresting the clever killer in a dramatic action.

He said the murderer Imran, resident of Khoro, Dhobian was arrested in a casual raid and the weapon of crime was also recovered from his possession.

The DSP further said that the murderer has confessed to his crime saying he had a verbal clash with the diseased doctor before he killed him.

The Yar Hussain police after registering a case against him started further investigation into the incident.

