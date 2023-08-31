Open Menu

Yarik Police Arrest Five Gamblers With Rs 48500 Stake Money

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested five accused gamblers and recovered a total of Rs 48500 stake money from them during a raid at a den within limits of Yarik police station.

A police spokesman said on the directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani Yarik police had launched a crackdown against gamblers in the area under supervision of DSPO Sadar Circle Muhammad Salim Baloch and SHO Zeshan Iqbal Khan.

During the crackdown, a police party led by Station House Officer(SHO) Zeshan Khan, conducted raid on the compound wherein they arrested five accused gamblers- Abdul Majid, Mishal Khan, Irfanullah, Khiyal Muhammad and Abrar- were arrested red-handed.

The police also recovered Rs33000 stake money in addition to Rs15500 and registered a case.

