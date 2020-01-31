Yarn Factory Material Gutted In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:26 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Precious material at a yarn factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Dijkot police station.
A police spokesman said on Thursday that a fire erupted in a yarn factory situated at Sammundri Road near Roshan Wali Jhal due to unknown reasons.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the material present in the factory.
Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported.