Yarn Factory Material Gutted In Faisalabad

Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:26 PM

Yarn factory material gutted in Faisalabad

Precious material at a yarn factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Precious material at a yarn factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that a fire erupted in a yarn factory situated at Sammundri Road near Roshan Wali Jhal due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the material present in the factory.

Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported.

