Yasin Malik Appears Before TADA Court Via Video Conference

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 05:10 PM

Yasin Malik appears before TADA court via video conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik Sunday appeared before a TADA court in Jammu through video conferencing in a fake case related to the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990.

According to Kashmir Media Service, most of the accused could not appear in the TADA Court in Jammu due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The accused included JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Salim Nanaji, Javaid Ahmed Zargar, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Engineer Ali Muhammad Mir, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Iqbal Ghandro, Muhammad Zaman Mir and Meraj Ahmed Sheikh.

The counsels for the accused, Advocate Muhammad Aslam Ghoni and Yogesh Bakshi were present during which the statement of JKLF Chairman Muhamamd Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in a false case, was recorded through video conference.

The court, after hearing the arguments and counter arguments in the case pertaining to the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel, listed the case for next hearing on December 28 this month.

Javaid Ahmed Mir, Hurriyat leader, who is also one of the accused, said that in 1992, when they chose to lead the movement peacefully, the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Indian government promised them of an opportunity to lead our lives peacefully and further it assured us that all the case against us will be declared null and void.

